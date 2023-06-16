Princess Kate's fun summer plans for children George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales have several beautiful royal homes at their disposal

The school summer holidays are approaching which means some time off from royal duties for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis break up from their prestigious private school Lambrook in Berkshire on 8 July, and the trio are bound to be looking forward to the long break. So how will the Wales family spend their summer holiday this year?

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Prince George paint a mural at the Coronation Big Help Out

First up is the Wimbledon tennis championships which run from 3 to 16 July, which Princess Kate is a huge fan of and likes to attend each year.

It's possible that her eldest two children, George, nine, and Charlotte, eight, may accompany their mother to watch the tennis, which would be a hugely exciting day for them. George likes to play tennis just as Kate does and has even hit the ball around with champion Roger Federer in the past.

© Photo: Getty Images George has joined mum Kate at Wimbledon before

George celebrates his 10th birthday on 22 July – a big milestone where he turns double figures – so we expect a special family celebration will be in order.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released this photo on Mother's Day 2023

Back in July 2019, the family stayed in a luxury villa on the private Caribbean Island of Mustique when they celebrated George's sixth birthday, along with Kate's parents Carole and Mike Middleton. In fact, the family first visited Mustique in 2008 and have been returning ever since.

Given the complete privacy of the Mustique, which has a no-fly zone enforced and the discretion of other guests, the Waleses can truly relax and let their hair down. We wouldn't be surprised if the fivesome jet off there this summer.

© Getty Prince William and Kate will soon be relaxing on their summer holidays

The royals reside at Adelaide Cottage on the royal Windsor estate during term time and like to retreat to their countryside property, Anmer Hall in Norfolk during school holidays. The ten-bedroom home was given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding gift from the late Queen in 2011.

The home is known to feature a Wendy house, a wooden seesaw and a large lawn surrounded by plants. It's also thought the family have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings for their children at Anmer Hall. The house has a tennis court with an AstroTurf surface that the family can play together on, too.

William and Kate's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall

August is traditionally the time of year that the royals gather at Balmoral Castle, the late Queen Elizabeth's Scottish residence. It's thought that this year, King Charles will host the extended family for the first time.

The beautiful estate is a natural playground for children, spanning around 50,000 acres with a breathtaking landscape of mountains, rivers, lochs, woodland and gardens – it's no wonder members of the royal family love to visit with their children.

Balmoral Castle is a beautiful property

Balmoral is a time for the royal children to catch up and create memories with their cousins. In previous years, everyone from Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, to Mia and Lena Tindall have visited and we imagine the young royals will enjoy a similar get together this year too.

Lambrook school starts back for the autumn term on 6 September, giving George, Charlotte and Louis over eight weeks off to enjoy the summer with their family. Then it's a new school year for the siblings with George entering year six, Charlotte year four and Louis year one.