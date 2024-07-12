Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend Wimbledon – photos

Pippa Middleton has been keeping a low profile over the past few months, since her sister, the Princess of Wales, shared her cancer diagnosis.

But on Friday, the 40-year-old and her husband James Matthews made their first appearance at Wimbledon this year, with Pippa looking incredibly stylish in a floral maxi dress. The mum-of-three rocked the bold turquoise number as she headed to SW19 with her husband, who looked very dapper in a tan suit.

Alongside her stunning frock, Pippa styled out a selection of silver rings, a woven clutch bag and a pair of beautiful sunglasses.

Members of the Middleton family often attend the legendary tennis tournament, with Pippa's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, having watched the action last week, seeing Novak Djokovic knock out Britain's Jacob Fearnley.

Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales, is hoping to attend this weekend's Wimbledon finals, where she traditionally hands out the trophy to the winner, but this will depend on how she's feeling due to her cancer treatment.

When the royal confirmed her appearance at last month's Trooping the Colour, she shared how she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".

Debbie Jevans, the chair of Wimbledon confirmed that organisers were remaining "flexible" over whether Kate would present this year's trophies. She told the Telegraph: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

One possible replacement for the royal who has been mooted is the Duchess of Gloucester. Like Kate, the Duchess is a longtime tennis fan and has been the Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years.

The Duchess is still a working royal and in 1999 she handed out crystal plates to 59 former Wimbledon champions ahead of the Millenium Championships.

