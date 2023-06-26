Why late Queen's private diary could be published for everyone to read

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September 2022 at age 96, after 70 years on the throne and now her private letters and diaries are being considered for publication, as reported by The Telegraph.

Former footman Paul Whybrew was close to the late monarch, and he has been tasked with sifting through the documents to help decide which are eligible to be released to the public.

Her Majesty kept a handwritten diary during her reign, and it is believed she would have written about her personal life as well as her role as the monarch.

It is unknown how long the project will take Paul to complete and when then the documents could be made accessible to members of the public. It is likely that this is something the current monarch, King Charles III, will have to sanction ahead of their release.

This is not uncommon for a late monarch to have their private letters published, as Queen Victoria's personal diaries have been published online. Victoria touched on major life events such as her Diamond Jubilee celebrations and her wedding to Prince Albert.

On her 18th birthday, her entry read: "Today is my eighteenth birthday! How old! and yet how far am I from being what I should be. I shall from this day take the firm resolution to study with renewed assiduity, to keep my attention always well fixed on whatever I am about, and to strive to become every day less trifling and more fit for what, if Heaven wills it, I'm someday to be.

"The courtyard and the streets were crammed when we went to the Ball, and the anxiety of the people to see poor stupid me was very great, and I must say I am quite touched by it, and feel proud, which I always have done, of my country and of the English nation."

There is one interesting letter written by the Queen that cannot even be opened for another 62 years.

The late monarch sent a letter to Sydney's Lord Mayor with these instructions on the envelope: "On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them. Elizabeth R."

The handwritten note has been locked away in a vault, and we shall only find out what it says in over six decades time.

Letter writing is a fine art that is championed within the royal family, and it's not very often their private words get released for the world to read; however, Princess Anne did pen an open letter to her mother after her passing.

It read: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.

"To my mother, The Queen, thank you."