The Princess of Wales steps out in Southampton for grand opening - best photos

The Princess of Wales will pay a very special visit to Southampton on Tuesday to officially open Hope Street - a family-friendly residential community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.

Hope Street has been designed by a women's organisation called One Small Thing. It is the first of its kind in the UK and is designed to transform women and children's experience of the justice system.

© Getty Kate will open Hope Street

It is a pioneering community which will offer a safe space allowing children to remain with their mothers in a home environment. The purpose-built facility features communal and private spaces, a 24-hour hub and onsite creche and play areas for children.

Hope Street ultimately offers a community alternative for women who would likely otherwise be imprisoned unnecessarily owing to lack of safe accommodation or concerns around their wellbeing.

It is hoped that Southampton's Hope Street will act as a blueprint which can later be scaled across the country.

During her visit, Princess Kate will be given a tour of the impressive new facility to learn about the type of support residents will receive, as well as meet staff, supporters and partners who have spearheaded the programme over the past six years.

© Getty The royal is a mother-of-three

The mother-of-three will also learn more about how Hope Street is striving to prevent the trauma of mothers being separated from their children in the justice system. She will also pause to chat to a group of women who have first-hand experience of the system.

© Getty Princess Kate launched Shaping Us in early 2023

The Princess of Wales has long been a champion of prioritising mental wellbeing, including that of children and young people.

And back in January, the royal launched her new early years campaign called Shaping Us. It aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

WATCH: Kate pledges to provide parents with ‘very best support’ to raise their children

HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work".

Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. "It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.

© Getty Kate during her visit to Denmark in February 2022

"These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come.

The campaign has the support of several famous faces, including the likes of Professor Green, Fearne Cotton, Giovanni Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Leah Williamson.