The Prince and Princess of Wales's royal first at Garter Day revealed

Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the service in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked a new royal first as they attended the Order of the Garter service in Windsor on Monday.

Not only was it Prince William and Kate's debut at the event with their new royal titles, but the couple also travelled in their own carriage for the first time, following the procession to St George's Chapel. See the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate’s first solo carriage ride at Order of the Garter service

Since their marriage in 2011, William and Kate have always been joined by then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for their carriage journey. In 2019, they also shared a carriage with King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

The Princess was absent from the event in 2013, 2015 and 2018, while she was on maternity leave with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis respectively.

© Getty Newlyweds William and Kate at the service with Charles and Camilla in 2011

Heavy rain in 2016 changed the royals' plans and they all had to travel to the venue by car instead of open carriages.

And in 2017, the Order of the Garter service was cancelled as the late Queen Elizabeth II attended the State Opening of Parliament after the snap general election. The event was also cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the global pandemic.

© Getty William and Kate shared a carriage with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in 2019

Kate was spotted proudly beaming at her husband William as she spotted him in the procession, walking alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Gloucester.

Members of the Order wear ceremonial vestments, including a dark blue velvet mantle and a Tudor-style hat with a plume of white ostrich and black heron feathers.

© Getty Kate and William travelled back to Windsor Castle in a carriage

© Getty Kate and Sophie proudly beam at their husbands, William and Edward in the procession

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh watched proceedings from the porch of the Chapel, with Kate sporting an elegant monochrome polka dot Alessandra Rich dress and a feathered Philip Treacy hat.

Meanwhile, Sophie opted for a sleeveless floral A-line dress by Emilia Wickstead with a pink and white Jane Taylor hat.

Kate actually attended the Garter Day service before her marriage to William. The then-royal girlfriend watched with Camilla and Prince Harry as William was invested as a Knight of the Garter.

© Getty Kate attended the service in 2008, two years before her engagement to William

Her look for the occasion was very similar to her recent ensemble, with the future royal wearing a black polka dot skirt suit and a feathered hat.

The Waleses have had a busy few days, after attending the King's birthday parade – Trooping the Colour – in central London last weekend.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla with Prince William, Kate and their three children in their first Trooping the Colour since the coronation

William rode on horseback in the procession, alongside Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, while Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis watched proceedings from a carriage with Camilla.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were not among the guests for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, with Kate reopening the National Portrait Gallery in London and William meeting the Lionesses at St George's Park ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in July.