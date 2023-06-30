The Princess of Wales has the sweetest reaction when probed about her age by children

The Princess of Wales was probed by an inquisitive group of schoolchildren when she attended the reopening of the Young V&A Museum on Wednesday.

Princess Kate officially opened the Young V&A (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood) in Bethnal Green, ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday 1 July.

Princess Kate was asked about her age when she opened The Young V&A - she had the best reaction

During the outing, the royal was asked about her age, and she sweetly replied: "I'm 41, shh don't tell anyone."

The mum-of-three later revealed her children "tell me stories all the time" as she heard imaginative tales from youngsters at the reopening where she was shown around the museum's three different galleries.

Several children took turns to tell their tales, with Kate responding to one story by saying, "The end. Very good – I'd like to see that," before sharing that her own children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – tell her stories.

"They tell me stories all the time. George was brushing his teeth and suddenly his tooth fell out," she divulged. Kate was then bombarded with questions and hugged by two girls before urging the children to "Keep up the storytelling".

Seven-year-old Lina said afterwards: "It was very nice meeting her. She was acting like a normal princess would!"

When leaving the museum, Kate said: "I would love to come and do some more storytelling too, I'll bring my kids next time. I've had a really fun time, thank you, keep up the storytelling."

Kate was given a hug by eight year old Oihana from Globe Primary school

Formerly the Museum of Childhood, the Young V&A will open to the public free of charge on July 1 after three years of refurbishment. Opened in 1872 as east London's first museum, the building’s updated features were designed with input from children.

The Princess became the first royal patron of the V&A in 2018, and has carried out several visits to its museums and buildings. Her patronage ties in with her interest in visual, photography and design, while her latest outing links to her focus on the early years and how our experiences in the first five years of our lives shape adulthood.

Kate looked pretty in a pink Beulah London dress

The V&A family includes museums in South Kensington, Dundee in Scotland and the Wedgewood Collection near Stoke-on-Trent, while a new location in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, V&A East, is due to open in 2025.