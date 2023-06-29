Portrait of Queen Camilla taken by Princess Kate wins incredible award

The Princess of Wales took the photograph in 2022

Congratulations are in order for the Princess of Wales! Kate's delightful portrait of Queen Camilla has won a prestigious prize.

The stunning photograph was taken in 2022 in the gardens of Ray Mill House – the Queen's rural bolthole in Lacock, Wiltshire. Kate's stunning photo won cover of the year in the PPA Awards after it appeared on the front cover of a special royal edition of Country Life.

Camilla starred on the cover of Country Life in her role as guest editor to celebrate both her 75th birthday and the magazine's 125th anniversary.

In the photo, a beaming Queen Camilla is pictured sitting on a bench in the grounds of her blooming garden, clutching a trug filled with pelargoniums. For the special photoshoot, Camilla donned a pretty blue and white floral dress which she teamed with a powder blue cardigan.

At the time, Mark Hedges, editor-in-chief of Country Life magazine, said: "We are thrilled to have our guest editor captured so magnificently by royal photographer the Duchess of Cambridge.

"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by the Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph.

"The photographs are superb, and we would be delighted to offer the Duchess of Cambridge another commission!"

© Getty Queen Camilla was guest editor of the magazine

It was the first time her formal portrait had been taken by the then-Duchess of Cambridge.

The PPA award judges said: "This cover was crucial in setting the tone and becoming the centrepiece for what became the fastest-selling issue in Country Life's history."

© Getty Princess Kate is a keen photographer

Princess Kate is a keen amateur photographer and regularly takes touching portraits of her own children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to curator Claudia Acott Williams, it was Kate's paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, who sparked her interest in photography.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte celebrated her eighth birthday on 2 May

Back in May, the mother-of-three sparked a sweet fan reaction when she shared a charming snapshot of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her eighth birthday.

The stunning portrait was taken by Princess Kate in the grounds of Windsor. In the heartwarming picture a beaming Princess Charlotte is seen flashing a huge grin whilst seated in a white wicker chair.

The young royal looked so grown up in the image wearing a white summer dress dotted with small posies of blue and pink flowers. She had her long hair flipped over to one side and smiled sweetly for her doting mother.