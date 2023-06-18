Prince William's hidden tribute to late Queen in Father's Day photo

The royal was joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in his latest Father's Day photo.

In the sweet image, which was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington on the Windsor Estate back in April, Prince William can be seen enjoying a precious moment with his three children: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

© Getty Prince William shared a close bond with his late grandmother

Paying tribute to the late Queen, Prince William opted to pose for the photograph on a very special bench given to the late monarch to mark her milestone 90th birthday.

In the snapshot, the future King is pictured beaming from ear-to-ear, with his youngest Prince Louis affectionately placing his arms around his father's shoulders.

© Millie Pilkington Doting father William is surrounded by his three children in a heartwarming new photo

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, were both pictured on either side of their father, gazing up adoringly at him.

For the special photoshoot, Prince William and his brood wore coordinating shades of blue. William, 40, looked dapper in a crisp powder blue shirt and a pair of royal blue chinos, whilst Prince George looked so sweet in a pair of relaxed jeans and a check shirt.

Princess Charlotte donned a pretty blossom button-front dress by Rachel Riley, and Prince Louis looked adorable in a striped, blue shirt and a colourful blue Fair Isle knitted jumper by Lallie London. So sweet!

© Getty The royal family waved at crowds at Trooping the Colour

The new family photograph comes after Prince William and his family stole the show at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

The family of five joined the likes of King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Edinburgh for the historic day, which marked Charles' first Trooping event as monarch and Princess Kate's first since becoming the new Colonel of the Irish Guards.

© Getty Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walking at the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade

The young royals rode in a ceremonial carriage with their mother Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

Prince George and Prince Louis twinned in navy jackets and red ties, whilst Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a vintage-style dress complete with a Peter Pan collar, red embroidery and elegant bow detailing.

© Getty The sibling trio rode towards Buckingham Palace

George and Charlotte flashed huge grins as they made their way towards Buckingham Palace. Little Louis, meanwhile, stole the limelight yet again with a series of hilarious faces!

© Getty Princess Kate looked gorgeous in green

Also riding in the carriage was the Princess of Wales, who looked elegant in a vibrant green Andrew Gn dress and a Philip Treacy hat, and Queen Camilla, who was clad in a red silk coat dress that took inspiration from the uniform of the Grenadier Guards.

WATCH: Prince William hugging Princess Charlotte in sweet father-daughter moment

Following the carriage procession, senior members of the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to admire the spectacular Red Arrows flypast.

In one particularly touching moment, Princess Charlotte sweetly embraced her father after he lovingly placed his hands on her shoulders.