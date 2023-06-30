Prince William and brother Prince Harry seen in surprising double denim outfits

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex look adorable in matching outfits

The late Princess Diana used to love dressing her sons Prince William and Prince Harry in matching outfits, and the results were adorable, and in an unearthed photo, the youngsters sported twinning double denim.

The sweet snap was taken in Toronto, when the Royal Yacht Britannia had moored, and both boys were seen wearing denim jeans and long-sleeved shirts.

The royals waved out to the press, and they looked rather happy with their baseball-style caps given to them by the crew of the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottowa after they toured the ship. How cute are the duo!

© Martin Keene - PA Images Prince William, 9, and his younger brother, Prince Harry, 7,

What have Prince William and Prince Harry said about their rollercoaster relationship?

In the Associated Press interview released to mark Harry's 21st birthday in 2005, the young royal was asked if he and his "ally" William had grown closer over time. "Oh completely," Harry said. "Every year we get closer."

© Photo: ITV Harry gave a revealing ITV interview

He joked: "We've even resorted to hugging each other now after not seeing each other for long periods of time. And yes, he does ring me when I'm away, and vice versa."

MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate reveal how many staff they actually have

Harry added: "It's amazing how close we've become. Ever since our mother died, obviously we were close. But he is the one person on this Earth who I can actually, really, we can talk about anything. We understand each other, we give each other support, and everything's fine."

More recently, the sibling relationship has been strained and Harry revealed there was even a physical altercation between the two of them at Nottingham Cottage.

The pair allegedly fought inside Nottingham Cottage kitchen

Speaking about playfights as children in his extremely candid memoir, Spare, Harry spoke fondly of his older sibling and how much love he had for him. "When the scrap finally ended for good, when we hobbled away together, I always felt such love for him, and I sensed love in return, but also some embarrassment," he said.

In January this year, Prince Harry told presenter Tom Bradby on ITV: "I want a family, not an institution," adding: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

© Photo: Getty Images Harry's book had many revelations

It's unknown if the brothers were able to catch up in private when Prince Harry was briefly in the UK for King Charles' coronation and then again for his court appearance in the trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

Best pictures of Prince Harry and Prince William over the years

From their sweet childhood snaps through to standing side by side for the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral…

The brothers grew up very close

© Photo: Getty Images The adorable brothers won the hearts of the nation

© Getty The brothers lent on each other when their mother passed away

© Photo: Getty Images Harry was by his brother's side at his wedding to Kate

William returned the favour at Harry's wedding