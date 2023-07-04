The Prince and Princess of Wales showed off their cake decorating skills as they helped to put on a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital.

The heartwarming video shared by Kensington Palace showed William and Kate, 41, piping blue and white buttercream onto cupcakes and laying tables at the reception to mark the NHS' 75th birthday at St Thomas' hospital in London.

The Princess, wearing an apt blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, was also seen placing a topper onto a three-tiered cake, made by Bake-Off finalist Alice Fevronia. Take a look below...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate ice cupcakes to mark NHS' 75th birthday

At one point, when discussing whether to apply the jam or cream first to a scone, William joked: "Whatever is closest."

"I always do jam, then cream," Kate revealed. The Princess is no stranger to enjoying some home-baking and once revealed to cookery legend Dame Mary Berry that she loves to stay up late to make her children's birthday cakes.

© Kensington Palace Mel Giedroyc has a go at piping with the royals

© Kensington Palace Kate adds the finishing touches to the cake

The royal couple mingled with guests at the tea party, including Aneira "Nye" Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS, named after NHS founder Aneurin Bevan.

The guest-list at the NHS Big Tea party also included three generations of NHS workers from one family – inspired by grandmother and former nurse of nearly 50 years Blanche Hines, who was part of the Windrush generation.

© Kensington Palace William and Kate chat with Bake Off finalist Alice Fevronia

© Kensington Palace Alice baked an incredible cake to mark the NHS' 75th anniversary

The event was hosted by NHS Charities Together, which the Prince and Princess are patrons of, and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc.

The former Eurovision and Great British Bake Off presenter said it was an "utter privilege" to be involved, adding that people were "so delighted" by the "quintessentially lovely, British day".

William and Kate visited St Thomas' in May ahead of the NHS anniversary on Wednesday. The pair became for NHS Charities Together in December 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and when the couple carried out a whistle-stop tour of the UK on the royal train.

© Kensington Palace The guests received a royally big surprise

The Prince and Princess concluded their visit with a message, in which they said: "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th birthday for the NHS. Thank you so much for all you do."

© Kensington Palace The Princess chatting with guests

© Kensington Palace William and Kate are royal patrons of NHS Charities Together

Dr Neil Rees, a consultant clinical psychologist leading the staff wellbeing programme at Guy's and St Thomas' – which benefited from NHS charity funding, said: "The Prince of Wales was very mindful of the support that's been given by NHS charities and how essential that is, and really understood the issues and complexities – particularly with the current challenges we're facing.

"The pandemic shone a light on the needs of staff, but he was keen to talk about how we maintain the care roles like mine provide, and how charities play a major role in that. It was incredibly special to be recognised in that way."

Now entering its sixth year, the NHS Big Tea raises funds to provide support for staff, patients, and volunteers.

To find out more about the work of NHS charities, or how you can host your own NHS Big Tea event pack, please visit www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk