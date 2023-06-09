Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares heartfelt 'private moments' from lavish wedding

It's been ten years since Princess Madeleine of Sweden married the love of her life, Christopher O'Neil, and to mark the major relationship milestone the Princess shared a sweet string of private moments from their big day.

The Swedish royal shared the special snaps on her Instagram account. The featured image was a glamorous profile shot of herself dressed to the nines in her impeccable lace wedding gown. The close-up shot, only captured part of the glamorous dress but did show off her flawless face of wedding makeup as well as a detailed look of the extravagant earrings she chose to wear for her nuptials.

Captioning the post, Madeleine penned: "A look back to some private moments that I cherish from our wedding, ten years ago today. [Red love heart emoji] (photo credit: Brigitte Grenfeldt)."

As well as her picture-perfect makeup and beautiful choice of jewelry, the first photo also captured Madeleine's exquisite veil which was adorned with lace flowers and placed on top of her brunette tresses with a dazzling tiara. The glittering piece was emblazoned with orange blossoms at the base on top of a row of what appeared to be white flowers to match her Valentino veil.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple married in 2013

The tiara has an incredibly special family meaning as it belonged to her mother, Queen Silvia, and was one of her own personal possessions. Other photos showed in the carousel showed the royal couple dancing the night away, laughing and smiling at each other as well as sharing a kiss against a stunning floral background at their private reception held at Drottningholm Palace - it really is the stuff of fairytales!

Eager royal watchers were delighted with the special glimpse of the historical day and flooded the comments with messages for the couple. "You are still my favourite royal bride," one wrote, alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "Wow! [Heart eyes emoji} These photos are SO GORGEOUS! [Love heart emoji] Thank you for sharing! Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary!"

© Photo: Getty Images The pair married at The Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm

A third wrote: "You are stunning! Love the classic elegance of your wedding." Whilst a fourth added: "Happy Anniversary to you both and thank you so much for sharing these precious pictures with us. They’re so beautiful!"

The selection of snaps also perfectly captured the Princess's immaculate wedding ensemble in its full glory in a series of photos alongside her then-new husband and her mother, Queen Silvia. Madeleine's Valentino gown was fashioned from pleated silk organza with appliquéd ivory-hued Chantilly lace and featured a four-meter-long train.

© Rune Hellestad The couple have since welcomed three children

The pair wed at a romantic ceremony at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm on 8 June 2013. Since their wedding, the loved-up duo have gone on to become adoring parents to three children Princess Leonore, 9, Prince Nicolas, 7, and Princess Adrienne, 4.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.