Prince William and Princess Kate support King Charles during Scottish coronation - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned out to watch King Charles' Scottish coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral, which is essentially the monarch's Scottish coronation.

The ceremony involves Charles, 74, being presented with the Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) and his son Prince William, along with his wife Princess Kate, was there to watch proceedings.

As well as being the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay and so it seems only fitting that they were in attendance.

The Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State travelled to the cathedral by car under military guard.

Here are the best photos of Prince William and his wife Princess Kate…

The pair looked incredible as they stepped out for the occasion

The Princess stunned in a coat dress by Catherine Walker, one of her go-to designers and she paired the beautiful piece with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She also co-ordinated her bag and heels with her outfit.

© Getty Images The Princess stood out in piercing blue

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Princess Kate's necklace is a familiar item, as it is from the late Queen Elizabeth II's collection.

© Getty Images The royal looked effortless in blue

Meanwhile, William looked terribly smart in his RAF No1 Uniform adorned with medals, and a ceremonial cloak. The royal also proudly wore the 'Lesser George' sash badge.

© Getty Images The royal couple watched on in the cathedral

As the ceremony was underway, the Princess picked up a hymn sheet to sing along with the congregation.

© Getty Images The Princess was seen singing from her hymn sheet

© Getty Images The couple joined the King and Queen in special seats

At one stage Kate was seen whispering to her husband

What medals is William wearing?

The medals seen on William's chest are for the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and Coronation Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle Mantle and Collar with the 'St Andrew'.

The King and Queen kicked off Royal Week on Monday, with Charles participating in the Ceremony of the Keys at the palace, and joining former sailors aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia to mark 25 years since she arrived in Edinburgh.

