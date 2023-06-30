Why King Charles is having a second coronation and what to expect?

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Edinburgh for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication

The King and Queen will celebrate their coronation for a second time as they visit Scotland next week.

Charles, 74, will be presented with the Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday 5 July, as part of Royal Week.

It comes after world leaders and foreign royals descended upon Westminster Abbey in London in May to witness the historic moment Charles and Camilla were crowned.

So, what will happen at the ceremony in Edinburgh?

The service begins with the people's procession of around 100 community groups, who will collect the honours from Edinburgh Castle.

The procession will be escorted to St Giles' Cathedral by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and its Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, as well as cadet musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums, 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band.

© Getty William and Kate will join Charles and Camilla at the ceremony in Edinburgh

© Getty The service will take place at St Giles' Cathedral

Meanwhile, the royal procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, with the public lining the Royal Mile to view both processions. The King and Queen will be joined in the procession by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles' service, before the royal procession travels back to the palace. The ceremony will conclude with a RAF flypast.

Timings for the Scottish coronation

© Getty The Palace of Holyroodhouse

1315 - People's Procession leaves Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

1330 - People's Procession arrives at West Parliament Square

1340 - The Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) leave the Castle Esplanade under military and police escort

1340 - Military bands and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments depart from Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square

1350 - The Honours arrive at West Parliament Square

1405 - Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse

1410 - Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

1415 - National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins

1515 - Service ends

1520 - King and Queen exit St Giles. Royal Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle

1540 - RAF flypast

What are the Honours of Scotland?

© Getty The Crown of Scotland

The Honours of Scotland are the oldest Crown Jewels in Britain and have been present at many of the major royal ceremonial events over the past five centuries. Their centrepiece is the Crown of Scotland, crafted of gold and silver and laden with 94 pearls and 43 gemstones including diamonds, garnets and amethysts.



James V had the Crown made in 1540 and first wore it at the coronation of Mary of Guise that same year, while the Sceptre is thought to have been a gift to James IV from Pope Alexander VI in 1494.

However, the King will receive a new sword at the ceremony, because the Sword of State, gifted to James IV by Pope Julius II in 1507, is said to be in a very fragile condition. Learn more about the new ceremonial sword and its nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II in the video below…

WATCH: King Charles to receive new sword at Scottish coronation

How can I watch the service?

You can watch the People's Processions, the Royal Procession and the National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving on television and listen to the service on BBC Radio 3.