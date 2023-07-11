Crown Prince Frederik among Wimbledon spectators after Ibiza family holiday with Crown Princess Mary

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark caught some of the tennis action from the royal box at Wimbledon on Monday.

The future Danish king, 55, watched the Women's Singles fourth round match between Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, with the latter through to the quarter-finals.

Frederik also saw Danish Holger Rune's victory against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Court One.

The prince was seen chatting and laughing with his fellow spectators in the royal box, with the Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent also in attendance.

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik flew to the UK after a family holiday to Ibiza

© Getty Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester is Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association

© Getty Prince Michael of Kent was also in attendance

Sadly, there was no reunion with the Prince and Princess of Wales on this occasion, whom the Danish royal and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, are friendly with.

Kate made her first appearance at the tournament last week – see her chat with former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate opens up about sweet Wimbledon memory

Crown Prince Frederik's attendance at Wimbledon comes after he and Crown Princess Mary enjoyed a family holiday to Ibiza with their four children, Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The family-of-five were seen enjoying themselves onboard a yacht off the coast of the Balearic Island, with Mary donning an effortlessly casual ensemble, consisting of a grey T-shirt, navy linen trousers and trainers.

Meanwhile, Frederik looked relaxed in stone-coloured shorts with a pastel-hued shirt and a Fedora-style hat.

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik has attended the tournament over the years

© Getty The prince watched Holger Rune in action against Grigor Dimitrov

The young Danish royals are believed to be on their summer break from school, with the palace sharing an update about Prince Christian's future plans in a statement last month.

The prince, who turns 18 in October, will not receive financial aid from the government until he is 21.

The statement outlined: "Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of his upper secondary education.

"The Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's education courses when the time is right. It has been agreed with the Prime Minister's Office that financial support from Folketing (Parliament) will only be sought when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that.

"Only after this is the expectation that Prince Christian will participate in official duties to a greater extent. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official duties to a limited extent."