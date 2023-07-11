King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands' second daughter has passed her exams with flying colours!

Princess Alexia, who turned 18 last month, has received her International Baccalaureate diploma from the United World College of the Atlantic (UWC Atlantic), the Dutch royal court confirmed this week.

The young royal was pictured with her parents as they attended the Leavers Celebration at the picturesque college in Llantwit Major in Wales back in May.

And on Monday, Alexia took part in a Dutch tradition to mark her achievement. Watch in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Alexia celebrates graduation with special Dutch tradition

The Princess could be seen raising the Dutch flag with her school bag attached at the family's residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace, in The Hague.

When students graduate from school, it's a Dutch tradition to hang your bag on a flagpole and raise it up.

Alexia's older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, now 19, did the same after her graduation in 2021.

MUST-READ: Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's next reunion with the royal family revealed?

© Getty Princess Catherina-Amalia's backpack hung on the pole with the Dutch national flag at Palace Huis ten Bosch after she graduated from high school in 2021

The Dutch royal court is yet to confirm Alexia's future plans.

The Princess lived on campus for two years at UWC Atlantic College, which is based within the 12th century St Donat's Castle by the sea.

A typical college day sees lessons start at 8am and finish at 1.10pm. Students are expected to undertake a minimum of two hours of community service, two hours of physical activity and a further two hours of creative activity each week as part of the college's holistic curriculum.

© Getty UWC Atlantic College is set in St Donat's Castle

Around 360 students live on the campus in student houses. Accommodation for students centres around dormitory-style bedrooms for four students, complete with modern bathrooms, bright study areas, day rooms and kitchens.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, 17, was in the same graduating class as Princess Alexia. As a future queen, she will undertake three years of military training.

Leonor's younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 16, will join UWC Atlantic College next month.

© Getty Princess Alexia with her sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Ariane, on the beach during the summer photoshoot

On the day of Alexia's 18th birthday on 26 June, it was announced that King Willem-Alexander had appointed Princess Alexia, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion. She also now has her own personal standard, which features the national coat of arms in the middle of the flag.

© Getty The Dutch royals were joined by their pup, Mambo, for the photoshoot

Alexia is second in line to the throne behind her sister, Catharina-Amalia, with their youngest sister, Princess Ariane, third in line.

The Dutch royals took part in their annual summer photoshoot last month on Zuiderstrand beach in The Hague.

The family-of-five were joined by their pup, Mambo, who stole the show in a series of fun snaps.