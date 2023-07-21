The Prince and Princess of Wales release heartfelt message ahead of Lionesses' first World Cup game

The Prince and Princess of Wales have sent a heartfelt message to the Lionesses ahead of their first World Cup game on Saturday.

The England's women football team will play Haiti in their first group-stage match at the tournament, which is taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

© Getty Prince William congratulating Jill Scott after their Euro win last year

"Good luck @Lionesses we're all cheering you on!" the royal couple posted on their Twitter account alongside a compilation video from the Lionesses' account.

It's been an exciting 12 months for the England team, who are the reigning Euro champions. Over the past few years, the royals have taken a particular shine to the England women's national football team.

Prince William, who became president of the Football Association back in 2006, has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women’s football, even visiting their training ground last month ahead of the World Cup.

Addressing the team and staff, William said the "sky is the limit" as he praised them for what they have done to advance women's sport.

"I can't believe another tournament has come around again," he said. "You've set yourself up now and the only way is up. What you did for the country last year at the Euros was phenomenal and where you're going to take women’s sport, not just football, is incredible.

"You're a great team, the vibe I get from you all is fantastic. There are a lot of teams out there who could learn a lot from the way you work together. Huge respect, and go get them."

Prince William visits St George’s Park to wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Women’s World Cup

Even Princess Charlotte is a fan! Last year, both Charlotte and William released a video sharing their excitement ahead of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 final. In the touching tribute, which was posted to both Twitter and Instagram, William and Charlotte spoke directly to the camera.

The Prince said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."