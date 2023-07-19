Prince William's reaction to starstruck Princess Kate at Wimbledon is priceless

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests of honour in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Sunday. The royal couple, who were joined by their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watched the five-set thriller between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the Men's Singles Final.

Ahead of the exciting match, Prince William and Kate stopped and mingled with her fellow spectators including the likes of King Felipe, James Norton, Imogen Poots, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.

During one interaction, Princess Kate appeared to look very starstruck as she spoke with Happy Valley star James. Royal watchers took to social media to comment on Kate's fan-girling moment, with many noticing Prince William's gaze from behind. See the photo below…

© Julian Finney The Princess of Wales with James Norton at Wimbledon

"The way Will is keeping an eye on his missus meeting James Norton," one message read, while another said: "The Princess of Wales is all of us if meeting James Norton…. [fire emoji]." A third post read: "Catherine, Princess of Wales met Actor James Norton today and William forgot he was in discussion with Actress Rachel Weisz."

Kate, who is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, is an avid tennis fan and attends the tournament every year.

During a quick chat with former US Open winner Emma Raducanu in between watching matches during an earlier appearance at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales, 41, reminisced on queueing up for the iconic tennis tournament with her father Michael Middleton and sister Pippa.

© Getty The royals enjoyed light-hearted chatter on Centre Court

"We would be there at the crack of dawn, maybe not overnight but at the crack of dawn," she told the tennis star. Back in January 2018, Kate joined young students as they took part in Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative training sessions and activities. The royal, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, revealed she missed playing tennis.

"I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," she said. "But keep it up, it's great to be active, as everyone's been saying here today. It's been a real pleasure to meet all of you."