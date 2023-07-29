King Charles' begins summer holidays in remote destination - details

King Charles is already beginning his summer holidays, and the monarch is kicking things off at his remote Scottish home of the Castle of Mey, which is located near the top of Caithness.

The detail was discovered by Twitter user Jack Doyle, who revealed that a plane registered to the Royal Family departed from RAF Marham, close to Sandringham in Norfolk, before flying up to Inverness. A separate flight left the Scottish city to fly to Mey, close to where the Castle is located. Charles typically spends a week in the castle at the end of July, before heading down to his other Scottish residence in Birkhall, close to Balmoral, where his late mother passed away last year.

The Castle of Mey was bought by the Queen Mother in 1952 after the death of her husband, King George VI, and was inherited by Charles after her death in 2002. The Queen Mother visited the castle every August and October until she was 101!

Birkhall is on the Balmoral estate, and has been described as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" by the King himself, and is where Charles and Camilla spent some of their honeymoon following their wedding in 2005.

© Getty Images Charles is visiting the Castle of Mey

While the King will no doubt enjoy his time at the Castle of Mey, his return to Birkhall later in his summer holidays will be bittersweet, as it is his first summer break since the passing of the Queen last year.

Later on in the summer, Charles and Queen Camilla are likely to host Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty The family will later head to Balmoral

For their own holidays, the Wales' could have jetted off to the likes of the Isle of Scilly as well as their country Estate, Amer Hall in Norfolk. The couple often head to the island of Tresco which boasts pristine beaches and lavish scenery and is officially owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The royals often take a £600 round-trip helicopter journey to stay at Dolphin House, a paradisic island retreat situated between Tresco Abbey Garden and the Tresco Island Spa for an ultimate relaxation getaway.

Dolphin House is the perfect place for the royals to relax because as well as lavish views towards Round Island Lighthouse, the venue is set in the large private walled garden.