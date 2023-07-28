Prince Louis is the spitting image of young King Charles in adorable unearthed clip

Despite the glitz and glamour of royal life, when you're four, the daily duties must get exhausting. And whilst Prince Louis is always making headlines for his hilarious reactions, an unearthed clip proves that he takes after his grandfather, King Charles.

At the King's Coronation back in May, the royal youngster was filmed during the proceedings having a nice big stretch accompanied by a hearty yawn. Meanwhile, in 1953, there is footage of the then-Prince Charles watching his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, being crowned and looking almost identical to his grandson as he too, stops for a big yawn. See the full video below.

Prince Louis takes after King Charles in unearthed clip

The King and the young Prince have the sweetest connection. In May, Prince Louis made a hilarious joke about his "Grandpa," whilst at the Big Help Out, where the family volunteered at a local scout hut in Slough.

Prince Louis was enjoying himself painting an outdoor planter with his sister Princess Charlotte, eight, when a dollop of white paint appeared to get in his hair. One of the leaders said: "He's got white hair now," to which the witty young Prince replied: "Just like Grandpa".

© Getty King Charles and Prince Louis have a close relationship

The hilarious moment didn't go unnoticed by royal fans, who were quick to comment on the quip. "He must be so close to his grandpa, knowing he can make a joke like that about him," commented one fan as another added: "He's very close to his father - he must hear a lot of dad jokes!"

Prince Louis has always had a special bond with his grandfather. When he was just a baby at the King's 70th birthday photocall, one touching image which appeared in The Times, showed Charles having his nose pinched whilst he, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Princess Kate - who was holding her baby son - were captured giggling at the candid moment.

Keep scrolling to see more of Prince Louis' hilarious reactions...

© getty Prince Louis having a lean during Trooping the Colour

© Getty Prince Louis looked adorable at Trooping the Colour

© Getty Prince Louis salutes at Trooping the Colour

© getty Prince Louis stifles a laugh at Trooping the Colour

© Getty Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations



