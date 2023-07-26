Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals 'best' gift from the Queen

Even before his sister, the late Diana, Princess of Wales married now-King Charles, Charles Spencer shared a special connection with the royal family.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Rabbit Hole Detectives on Wednesday, the father-of-seven shared that the late Queen Elizabeth II was his godmother – and excellent at giving gifts.

As part of a discussion about Westminster Abbey, the Earl revealed: "I'm reluctant to say this because it sounds like a massive boast but it's nothing to do with me but I was actually christened in Westminster Abbey.

"Not because of me or my family, but because the Queen was kind enough to stand as one of my godparents and it was convenient for her."

"So did you get a birthday card from the Queen?" his co-host Richard Coles enquired.

Charles responded: "Yes, and the best present ever got from her was when I was at boarding school and it was quite a tough boarding school. I got from her a very small radio that looked like a book, so I could sneak into my dormitory and listen to under my pillow, to radio Luxembourg."

The bestselling author also shared that the present was labelled: "To Charles, from his godmother Elizabeth R."

"What an amazing, thoughtful present," Richard replied, and their fellow presenter Cat Jarman agreed, adding: "That's great". The trio have had reason to celebrate recently, with the exciting news that their podcast has been nominated for an award.

On Tuesday, the Earl took to social media to share his delight that the podcast had been nominated at the British Podcast Awards in the New Podcast category. "How very lovely!" he enthused.

"I'm as thrilled as I am surprised that The Rabbit Hole Detectives has been nominated for this award. Thank you, judges…" His followers were quick to react as they offered him their support.

One penned: "Well I'm not surprised. I just love it. How very lovely to hear you all each week. Everything beautifully told with the underlying sense of humour. Bravo."

On a recent episode, Charles also opened up about acting as a page for the late Queen in the 1970s.

Detailing his experience, the 59-year-old said: "In the mid-seventies, I was a page of honour to the late Queen and you were really on duty very few times a year, and one of them was at the state opening of Parliament.

"You're wearing full on 18th-century kit, really hot and the old TV lights in those days were incredibly hot. So the colonel, Colonel Blair Stewart-Wilson I remember, would take us aside before the ceremony and teach us how to get through the shattering heat and not faint.

"It was to do with just gently – because this was all televised, you don't want to draw attention to yourself – while the Queen was speaking, presenting the bill of what's coming up in parliament, you just rocked gently on the front of your feet and it's meant to keep your circulation going… I think it's just disengaging from the extreme discomfort around you."

"Ceremony hurts," Richard concluded in response. "Yes, that's about it," Charles laughed.