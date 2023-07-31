Princess Kate marks milestone moment with cause close to her heart

The Princess of Wales launched her Shaping Us campaign in January

The Princess of Wales shared a celebratory social media post on Monday to mark a huge personal milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three's social media team shared a montage of video clips highlighting the incredible success of her Shaping Us campaign since its launch in January.

Amongst the snippets, Kate's team included a plethora of snapshots from the campaign launch, pictures from numerous meetings with famous faces and countless segments from recent engagements across the country.

The campaign, which was launched in January 2023, aims to improve our understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work". The campaign has the support of several famous faces, including the likes of Professor Green, Fearne Cotton, Giovanna Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Leah Williamson.

In her caption, Princess Kate proudly penned: "Six months of #ShapingUs! Our campaign highlights the importance of early childhood and how it can shape the adults we become."

She continued: "From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains develop at an exponential rate. It's been a wonderful six months of spreading awareness far and wide, with so much more to come."

Royal fans were quick to send their support, with one writing: "Such an important campaign [clapping hands emoji] I can't wait to see the next steps," while a second chimed in: "What an achievement for everyone behind the @earlychildhood team! It's only been six months, yet we can already slowly see the prominent impact in the society."

A third commented: "A wonderful project from the Princess of Wales," and a fourth sweetly added: "Well done to our wonderful Princess for this special initiative," followed by a red heart emoji.

The campaign is a cause close to Princess Kate's heart. At the time of its launch, the royal said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives.

"It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.

"These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come."

She finished by adding: "All of society has a role to play in this, even if you are not directly involved in a child's life, because we are all responsible for building a more compassionate world in which our children can grow, learn and live."