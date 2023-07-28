The Princess of Wales receives high praise as she and Prince William enjoy family time

The Princess of Wales is passionate about the early years

The Princess of Wales is making an impact with her early years work and it's been noted by Parliament.

Kate has been mentioned in a new House of Commons Committee report about the Support for Childcare and the Early Years, published earlier this week.

It states: "The Princess of Wales has done important work to raise the profile of the Early Years through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Its 2020 report 'State of the Nation: Understanding Public Attitudes to the Early Years' stressed the importance of elevating the importance of the early years period in the public consciousness."

The Princess of Wales launched 5 Big Questions in January 2020, a major research study to seek society's views on the under-fives and raising the next generation.

It was revealed that 500,000 people filled in the landmark study, with the findings later highlighting the need to help people to understand the importance of the early years and that parents and carers need more support and advice to ensure good mental health and wellbeing as they raise young children.

In June 2021, Kate created The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to drive awareness and action on the impact of the early years in order to transform society for the future.

Earlier this year, the Princess launched the Shaping Us campaign, which has been described as her "life's work" and is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying the school summer holidays with their children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

William and Kate and their young family reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with George, Charlotte and Louis attending Lambrook School in Berkshire.

But typically during the school holidays, the Waleses like to spend time at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall. And it's likely that they will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral in Scotland for the royal family's annual summer retreat.