Prince George looks all grown-up as he beams in new portrait for 10th birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing

By George, look how he's grown! The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child is the image of a future King in new photographs to celebrate his milestone tenth birthday.

The portrait, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington earlier this month, shows Prince George beaming as he sits on the steps at Windsor Castle.

The Prince looks smart in a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots - similar to outfits we've seen on father William.

George, who will reportedly celebrate his special day with an intimate gathering at the Waleses' Windsor abode this weekend, is now enjoying the school summer holidays with his parents and younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

The Prince will be going into Year Six at Lambrook school in Berkshire when the young royals return to their classrooms in September.

It has been an extraordinary year for George. After a house and a school move last summer, the youngster moved up the line of succession and saw a family name change, following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Millie Pilkington / @milliepilkingtonphotography George smiles on the steps at Windsor Castle

The former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now the Prince and Princess of Wales, while William is now heir to the throne, making George second-in-line.

William and Kate are slowly introducing their eldest child to his future public facing role. In recent years, we've seen George make his debut at sporting events, including Euro 2020, Wimbledon and the Ashes. Learn more about the Prince's milestone through the years in the clip below…

WATCH: Prince George's best moments as he turns 10

George also carried out his first major role independent of his parents when he was chosen as one of his grandfather King Charles's Pages of Honour at the coronation back in May.

The Prince and his sister, Charlotte, then delighted royal watchers as they sat in the front row at the star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle, and were spotted singing along.

© Getty George was one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour

© BBC Princess Charlotte and Prince George singing along a the coronation concert

And together with William, Kate and Louis, the siblings proved that they were just as hands on as their parents as they volunteered with the Scouts.

© Getty George at the Royal International Air Tattoo

George also appears to have followed in his dad's footsteps with his enthusiasm for aircraft. There were echoes of his first UK engagement as a two-year-old as the Waleses enjoyed a day out at the Royal International Air Tattoo as an end-of-term treat last week.