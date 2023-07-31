WATCH: The Princess of Wales's reaction to losing challenge against Prince William is priceless

The Prince and Princess of Wales are very sporty

The Prince and Princess of Wales are renowned for their competitive streaks, and we've seen the couple go head-to-head on many occasions over the years.

Back in August 2019, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the inaugural regatta The King's Cup off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

Prince William and Kate competed against one another as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight-boat race.

Unfortunately, the Princess was not victorious, with her team finishing in last place. Her reaction to her consolation prize was priceless, as you can see below…

WATCH: Princess Kate’s reaction to coming last in sailing challenge is priceless

Meanwhile, William's team came joint third. The event helped to raise awareness and funds for eight of the couple's patronages – Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, Tusk, Action on Addiction, Place2Be, The Anna Freud Centre, and the couple's Royal Foundation.

The winning team, Tusk, along with their ambassador Bear Grylls, were awarded The King’s Cup trophy.

© Getty Kate and Charlotte pulling funny faces

William and Kate were accompanied at the event by their two eldest children, Prince George, then six, and Princess Charlotte, then four. The young royals joined their maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, on a nearby boat to watch the race.

Before the prize-giving ceremony, Kate and Charlotte delighted royal watchers as they pulled funny faces at Kate's father, Michael.