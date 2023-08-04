Poppy Delevingne sizzles in captivating pink bikini in loved-up photos with royal boyfriend Prince Constantine Alexios

Poppy Delevingne and royal boyfriend Prince Constantine Alexios are enjoying time away together alongside friends and family, and the couple looked so loved-up with each other as they hit a beach in Ibiza.

Poppy looked absolutely phenomenal in a striking pink two-piece which showed off her flawless physique, including her toned abs as she enjoyed some sun in the fun, while the royal hunk also showcased his physique as he hit the refreshing waters in a pair of floral swim trunks with a Union Jack banner running along them. He also wore a pendant necklace, and showed off a striking tattoo that ran along his hip.

© GTres / SplashNews.com The pair are in Ibiza

Poppy wore her gorgeous stunning blonde locks loose as she walked along the sandy shores, making sure to accessorise with a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun's glare.

The couple arrived at the beach alongside a group of friends and after they were finished catching the rays on the beach, they made their way to a nearby boat, where Poppy and Constantine were seen getting amorous with one another.

© GTres / SplashNews.com The couple shared some private moments

It wasn't just relaxing that took place on the vessel, as guests were seen having a quick shower before diving into the refreshing waters and swimming around in the open waters.

Ahead of their arrival at their sandy destination, the sister of Cara Delevingne was seen with a tropical shawl and pair of denim mini-shorts, while Constantine rocked a pair of shorts alongside a white shirt that he later wrapped around his head.

© GTres / SplashNews.com The Prince made sure to enjoy the waves

The pair have enjoyed a few trips together since confirming their romance, and back in March, the Greek royal shared a snap of his beloved as she enjoyed a beverage from what appeared to be a hollowed-out mango, closing her eyes in bliss.

Poppy looked stunning in a blue strapless bikini, with her long wavy locks tied in a loose topknot. Constantine Alexios didn't reveal where their hoiday destination was, but it was certainly beautiful with a flowerbed of bright pink flowers acting as a backdrop to Poppy's pose.

© GTres / SplashNews.com The couple enjoyed a holiday with friends

Poppy, 36, is believed to have separated from her husband James Cook last year, when she stopped wearing her wedding ring. The pair married in a lavish ceremony back in 2014, with Poppy's sisters Cara and Chloe among her bridesmaids.

The 28-year-old Constantine has a close bond with the British Royal Family and is the godson of Prince William, the heir to the throne. His elder sister is Princess Maria-Olympia and his younger brothers are Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis.

At Prince Constantine's baptism in 1999, the young William had his arm held up in a sling after having to have surgery following a rugby injury.