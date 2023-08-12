King Charles and Queen Camilla interrupt Scottish holiday to share 'deepest sympathies' with President Joe Biden in emotional letter

King Charles has been left "utterly horrified" by the Hawaiian wildfires, a new letter sent to President Joe Biden has revealed.

The King, along with Queen Camilla, wrote a letter to the President during their current vacation in Scotland, and shared their “deepest possible sympathy” to the families of people who have died in the blazes on the island of Maui.

© Tim Graham King Charles, then known as Prince Charles, is presented with a garland as he is welcomed to Hawaii in 1985

"My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawai'i" the letter read. “We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected.

“However inadequate it may be, we both wanted to send our deepest possible sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and our prayers remain with all those whose loved ones are missing and whose homes have been destroyed.

“As the recovery effort continues, my special thoughts are with the extraordinarily brave emergency responders and Maui residents who are providing their support and assistance.”

The damage from Maui's fires

The wildfires erupted earlier this week after strong winds, which hit the island after a passing hurricane came close to land, mixed with the dry summer to spark the blazes.

Celebrities who have shared their support for the island and its residents include Oprah Winfrey, who owns 1000-acres of land in Maui and spends much of the year there. She was spotted at an evacuation point earlier in the week where she donated pillows, diapers and shampoo to those in need.

© Erik Aeder Oprah Winfrey's estate in Kula, on the island of Maui

Pierce Brosnan, 70, and wife Keely, 59, who have a home on the island of Kauai, also sent their "sincere and heartfelt prayers for Maui, the Hawaiian community, residents, families and animals affected by these unprecedented wildfires".

"If you are able, please consider making a donation to the Hawaii / Maui Community Foundation to help those in need," Keely shared on Instagram\.

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who is from Honolulu, added: "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires.v Link in our bio to organizations that are helping."

© Instagram Vanessa reshared her husband's post, calling on fans to donate

NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey and Alex Tarrant have also honored those who have lost their lives in the devastating Hawai'i wildfires, and provided links and resources on how people can help.

Vanessa, who leads the cast of the hit CBS show that films near Honolulu on the island of Oahu, reposted her husband Nick's grid post which offered advice on how people can help.

