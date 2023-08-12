Inside Oprah Winfrey's 1,000-acre Maui property portfolio that's under threat from wildfires

American chat show host Oprah splits her time in the US and Hawaii

Oprah Winfrey normally spends half of the year in Hawaii but her jaw-dropping homes on the island are now at risk due to the dramatic fires ripping through the area.

The presenter has split her time between the US and Maui for more than 15 years now and she's actually amassed around 1,000 acres of land across the region.

The jewel in the crown is the 69-year-old's ranch-style property that's been extensively written about and shown on her website.

As soon as Oprah bought the home, she delved into renovations and it quickly turned into a huge project for her and her home designer Ellie.

The bedroom is a highlight of the property as from the boudoir she can step directly onto the amazing wraparound terrace. It also featured high ceilings and a sitting room area. How plush!

Not everything was bought brand new for the house though, as Oprah pulled items from her extensive worldwide portfolio to furnish the unique abode. "I grew up in a rural folk environment, and I'm still rooted in things that have brought me comfort over the years," Oprah said on her website.

The kitchen is an eclectic mix with modern appliances like a range cooker but antique features such as her vintage pendant lights.

On Thursday, Oprah showed her solidarity to the people of Maui and she visited people sheltering at the War Memorial Stadium.

The star told reporters she found the news of what was happening "overwhelming' but did remark on how lovely it was to see people coming together in the face of adversity.

The damage from Maui's fires

"I'm really pleased to have so many people supporting... bringing what they can and doing what they can."

Oprah was seen handing out things such as pillows after going to purchase what was needed.

"I came earlier just to see what people needed then went shopping because often, you know, you make donations of clothes or whatever and it's not really what people need.

© Getty The presenter has lent a helping hand

"So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases," she explained.

Many other A-listers have shared heartfelt messages about the horrific Hawaiian situation, expressing their well-wishes and prayers as well as imploring fans to donate what they can for the disaster relief effort. Presenter Christina Hall explained to her followers that her parents are in the country but they are safe after sharing their account of dramatic events online.