Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye call for support after Hawaii wildfires – see other celeb reactions
The James Bond star and wife Keely have a home on the island of Kauai

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan are the latest in the line of celebrities to speak up in support of the residents of Hawaii, devastated by raging wildfires in Maui that have already claimed 36 lives.

The wildfires have already been deemed a "major disaster" by President Joe Biden and the government, the deadliest wildfire in recent years, since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, in which nearly 85 people lost their lives.

Pierce, 70, and Keely, 59, are residents of the state, maintaining a home on the island of Kauai. Keely took to Instagram with a video of the sea and vistas spreading across the island during sunset, reminding followers of the beauty of the island state.

She put out a call for support for fans, writing: "My sincere and heartfelt prayers for Maui, the Hawaiian community, residents, families and animals affected by these unprecedented wildfires. 

"If you are able, please consider making a donation to the Hawaii/Maui Community Foundation to help those in need," and she ended with "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."

Fans responded with comments along the lines of: "My heart is with the Hawaii community," and: "This is so so devastating. Hawaii is God's Country," as well as: "Thank you for sharing. It brings so much awareness."

Take a look at some of the other celebrities who have paid tribute to the residents of Hawaii and called for support and donations from their followers…

Barack and Michelle Obama

Kamala Harris

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston encourages her followers to donate in support of the residents of Hawaii amid wildfires in Maui© Instagram
Jennifer Aniston encourages her followers to donate in support of the residents of Hawaii

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner shares his support for the residents of Hawaii amid wildfires in Maui© Instagram
Jeremy Renner shares his support for the residents of Hawaii

Jason Momoa

Kyra Sedgwick

Kyra Sedgwick encourages her followers to donate in support of the residents of Hawaii amid wildfires in Maui© Instagram
Kyra Sedgwick encourages her followers to donate in support of the residents of Hawaii

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares her support for the residents of Hawaii amid wildfires in Maui© Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt shares her support for the residents of Hawaii

If you would like to donate or support those affected by the wildfires in Maui, here are some links you can explore to send monetary support, food, clothing, and more

