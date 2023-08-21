Pregnant Lady Tatiana Mountbatten shares baby bump photos following castle getaway

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is preparing to welcome her first child in the coming months and on Monday, she shared sweet snaps of her growing baby bump.

The psychotherapist and equestrian, 33, who is the daughter of the King's cousin, the Marquess of Milford Haven, looked gorgeous in a patterned Paco Rabanne dress as she shared photographs from her friend's incredible birthday celebrations.

The mirror selfie showed inside Lady Tatiana's beautiful Regency-style room as she stayed at Belvoir Castle – the ancestral home of one of her close friends, Lady Violet Manners.

"Snaps from a wonderful weekend of celebrating @mannersviolet 30th birthday," she captioned the Instagram post.

Other images show the group of friends dining together inside one of the castle's many lavish rooms, as well as the breathtaking view from one of the windows.

Belvoir Castle is a faux historic castle and stately home in Leicestershire, situated west of the town of Grantham. It has been rebuilt at least three times since 1066, with the surviving structure, a grade I listed mock castle, dating from the early 19th century. It is the seat of Lady Violet's father, David Manners, 11th Duke of Rutland.

Lady Tatiana announced her pregnancy in June, sharing two snaps of her baby bump dressed in a black fitted dress.

"I've been a bit quiet on here for a while... been busy finding my perfect wardrobe and growing a small person," she wrote.

Her happy news came just weeks before she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with entrepreneur Alexander 'Alick' Dru on 23 July.

The couple tied the knot at Winchester Cathedral, where guests included Lady Tatiana's stepbrother, Harry Wentworth-Stanley and his wife, Cressida Bonas, who is Prince Harry's former girlfriend.

The bride looked stunning in a custom Suzanne Neville gown, which featured cap sleeves and a three-metre train, which included embroidery from her mother's own wedding dress.

Lady Tatiana's parents are Sarah Walker and George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven, who is a second cousin to King Charles. They also share a son, Henry Mountbatten, Earl of Medina, born in 1991.

George and Sarah divorced in 1996, and the following year, he married Clare Husted Steed in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Lady Tatiana's husband, Alick, is the son of Auberon Alexander Bernard Dru and Catherine Margaret Norden.

His father, Bernard, is a descendant of Major Alexander Dru and Gabriel Mary Hermione Herbert, tracing his lineage back to John Vesey, 4th Viscount de Vesci, and Henry Howard Molyneux Herbert, 4th Earl of Carnarvon.

Mum-to-be Lady Tatiana has been sharing regular updates about her pregnancy and decorating the baby's nursery ahead of her little one's arrival.

She has previously revealed: "A few answers to the most common questions: no I’m not still riding, yes I miss it desperately, we don’t know what sex baby is, it’ll be a surprise on the day, I have been and am still feeling fab. Very lucky I know!"

Over the summer, she has documented days out at the polo, Royal Ascot and a wedding anniversary trip to Lake Maggiore in Italy.