Prince Harry to return to the UK next month for WellChild Awards

The Duke of Sussex has been patron of WellChild for 15 years

The Duke of Sussex will return to London next month for a charity event close to his heart – the WellChild Awards. And the ceremony will be streamed on HELLO! online, as we're official media partners for the heartwarming event.

Prince Harry, 38, who is patron of WellChild - the national charity for seriously ill children and their families - will attend the prestigious awards ceremony on 7 September.

The father-of-two said ahead of the Awards: "For over four decades, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year's awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

The Duke has attended the WellChild Awards on 11 previous occasions and will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories.

Harry will then attend the ceremony and present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6) and deliver a speech.

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said: "The number of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing. The WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit.

"It will also provide an opportunity to recognise the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best chance to thrive."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been due to attend last year's WellChild Awards ceremony on 8 September, but pulled out so Harry could travel to Scotland as health concerns grew for his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite not being able to meet last year's winners in person, Harry fulfilled his promise and made an emotional video call to their winners and their families from his Montecito home.

© Getty Harry and Meghan at the 2019 WellChild Awards

In a video exclusively shared with HELLO! last October, Harry appeared visibly moved when told his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, would have been so proud of him.

Speaking to some of the doctors and nurses recognised by WellChild on the call, Harry said: “Knowing what these families go through, every single day, it just puts any issues that I or any of us have, it just kicks it straight to the sidelines, because they are struggling every single day. Thank the Lord that WellChild is there to support them and give them everything they need.”

© Getty Harry became the first royal patron of WellChild in 2007

He was again visibly moved as Evelyn Rodger, a Diana Children’s Nurse with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, told him how her role had been funded “from your mum’s memorial fund,” adding: “I think your mum would be very proud of what that money has achieved. And I also think as a mum she'd be very proud of you, Harry.”

"That's very sweet, thank you," he replied, clearly touched.