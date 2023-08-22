Prince Harry reveals dream career path that dad King Charles denied

Whilst Prince Harry has a plethora of career highlights under his belt thanks in part to his decade-long stint in the British Army, you may be surprised to learn that the royal once dreamed about working at a fondue hut…

In his tell-all memoir, Spare, the father-of-two spoke candidly about his future ambitions post-Eton. Sharing a glimpse inside his career conundrum, the Duke of Sussex penned: "For several years I'd talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us."

WATCH: Why Prince Harry was the last senior royal to serve in the army

He went on to say: "Specifically, I wanted to work at the fondue hut in the centre of town, which Mummy loved. That fondue could change your life. (I really was that mad.) But now I told Pa I'd given up the fondue fantasy, and he sighed with relief."

According to Harry, his father King Charles was particularly stern when their one-to-one conversation centred on Harry's desire to work as a ski instructor.

Princes Harry and William learnt to ski at a young age

"I was taken with notions of becoming a ski instructor… Pa tensed again," Harry said, before hinting at his father's disapproval: "Out of the question. OK. Long pause. How about… safari guide?" to which Charles allegedly replied: "No, darling boy."

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, broke family tradition by attending Eton school in Windsor. The Prince of Wales received 12 GCSEs and three A-Levels in Geography (A), History of Art (A) and Biology (C).

Prince Harry, meanwhile, gained 11 GCSEs and two A-Levels, a B in Art and a D in Geography. After he left Eton in 2003, the British royal went travelling for a year before joining the army where he served as a Captain and undertook two tours of Afghanistan.

© Getty Images The Duke attended Sandhurst prior to joining the army

While Harry has since revealed that he "never once regretted [his] decision to skip university," he has spoken about the importance of education.

Speaking to Malala Yousafzai, he said: "I'm hugely grateful for the education I was lucky enough to have. At the time I certainly probably wasn't as grateful, but looking back at it now, I'm very, very blessed with having such an amazing opportunity."

© Getty Prince Harry did not go to university after his time at Eton

Despite going on to enjoy an extremely diverse career, Prince Harry is particularly grateful for his time in the army.

During his intimate chat with Anderson Cooper on CBS' 60 Minutes, Harry explained: "It got me out of the spotlight from the UK press. I was able to focus on a purpose larger than myself, to be wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life.

© Getty Prince Harry rose to the rank of Captain

"[I accomplished] some of the biggest challenges that I ever had. I was a really good candidate for the military. I was a young man in my 20s suffering from shock," the 38-year-old continued.

Aside from his military career, Harry has joined forces with his wife Meghan Markle on a number of projects. The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is thought to be close to $100million.

© Getty The couple signed a lucrative deal with Netflix

In December 2022, they released their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and just last week, Prince Harry shared a first glimpse of his upcoming Netflix show about the Invictus Games. And royal fans won't have to wait long as the film is set for release on 30 August.