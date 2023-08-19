When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their next public appearance?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a busy summer, including a date night for Meghan's birthday and Prince Harry's solo trip to Singapore for his charity polo match.

The couple also shared a joint video message to congratulate young tech leaders earlier this month - but when can we expect the couple to make their next joint public appearance?

The countdown is on until the Invictus Games Düsseldorf – an international sporting event that was founded by Harry in 2014.

Details have not been confirmed by Harry and Meghan's representatives, but it's likely that the Duchess will join her husband at the Games in Germany, which take place from 9 to 16 September.

The Invictus Games holds very special memories for the Sussexes. The couple chose to go public with their romance at the Toronto Games back in 2017, just two months before announcing their engagement.

Meghan attended the opening ceremony with her mum Doria Ragland and friend Markus Anderson, although she was about 18 seats apart from her then-boyfriend Harry.

A couple of days later, the loved-up pair stepped out holding hands as they attended the wheelchair tennis fixture.



In 2019, the Sydney Games coincided with Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia, when the Duchess was pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie.

Harry and Meghan also attended the tournament in the Hague in The Netherlands in April 2022, which had originally been due to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the global pandemic.



And last September, the Sussexes flew to Germany for the One Year To Go launch event.



Earlier this week, Netflix shared the release date for Harry's long-awaited documentary, Heart of Invictus. The series will air on 30 August – watch the video below to see the official trailer…



In one clip, the Duke addresses the crowd, saying: "It is here at the Invictus Games that you realise whatever you carry, it was a springboard that propelled you to the next level."

Another moment sees Harry speaking directly to the camera as he says: "The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again."

What are the Invictus Games?



The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The first tournament took place in London in 2014, with several members of the royal family turning out to support Harry's inaugural event, including then Prince Charles and then Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Mike and Zara Tindall.

Since then, the Games have been hosted by Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018 and The Hague in 2020.