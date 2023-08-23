Prince Harry makes unexpected revelation about Meghan Markle - and you'll be surprised

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare caused a stir when it hit the shelves back in January. In his autobiography, the royal made a string of bombshell revelations regarding building tensions behind palace walls, his early life and his blossoming romance with Meghan Markle.

And in one particularly eye-opening segment, the father-of-two made a surprising revelation regarding his wife's taste in music.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sweetly bake together at Tyler Perry’s home

While it's known that Meghan has a penchant for pop artists such as Janelle Monáe and Maggie Rogers (she included both artists in a round-up on her lifestyle blog called The Tig), The Duke of Sussex revealed that Meghan, 42, also has a soft spot for classical music.

"Meg spoke about her own deep feeling for Chopin," Harry said.

© Samir Hussein Meghan enjoys listening to Chopin

"She'd always loved Chopin, she said, but in Canada she grew dependent on him, because Chopin was the only thing that could soothe Guy and Bogart. She played them Chopin day and night."

Beyond this, Meghan is reportedly a huge fan of Whitney Houston. Back in 2017, she reportedly told Lifestyle magazine (now Claur Magazine) that Whitney's hit song 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' is her go-to song whenever she's feeling happy and upbeat.

"It's such a good song," she told the publication.

According to actor Idris Elba, lovebirds Meghan and Harry even danced along to the 80s hit at their fairytale royal wedding in 2018.

© Getty Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in 2018

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry teamed up for a very special video appearance. Looking more loved-up than ever, the duo were filmed outside as they surprised a group of young leaders during a series of phone calls.

Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation is on the advisory committee for the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund – a new launch aiming to empower young people to advocate for change within the world of technology.

© RT Youth Power Fund Harry and Meghan congratulated young leaders who want to make changes in tech

In the heartwarming video, Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they graciously spoke to a select group of young leaders.

For the rare joint appearance, Meghan looked flawless in a latte-hued roll neck knit dress which she paired with dainty gold jewellery and a bright pink lip. Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked smart in a pair of sand chinos and a crisp white shirt.

© RT Youth Power Fund The Sussexes are advocates for a safer online world

At the end of one of their calls, Harry said: "Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

A beaming Meghan went on to say: "They don't know it yet, but they will!"

© Getty The royals travel to Balmoral every year

Since their joint video appearance, Meghan and Harry have kept a low-profile. While key members of the royal family have started to make their way down to Balmoral for their annual summer break, it's thought that Meghan and Harry have opted to stay in Montecito.

Given that Prince Archie studies in the US, we imagine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are busy gearing up for their young son's return to school ahead of the new term which typically starts in late August.