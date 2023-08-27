Prince William, Princess Kate and other senior royals join King Charles for church at Balmoral

The royal family reunited at Balmoral for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death

The Prince and Princess of Wales have officially joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle, as photographs published by the MailOnline show the family heading to a traditional service on Sunday morning.

Prince William, 41, drove himself and his wife Princess Kate, also 41, to church on Sunday morning. The royals looked smart as William donned a navy suit with a slick blue tie, while Kate sported a tweed jacket and a brown fedora adorned with plumes of gamebird feathers.

The Princess of Wales wore her chocolate tresses in a sleek low bun, adding her signature eyeliner and bronze eyeshadow makeup combo to highlight her natural beauty.

© Getty Balmoral Castle was the late Queen Elizabeth II's most loved residence

In photographs captured on Sunday, it seems the Princess accessorised with delicate drop earrings, which are most likely her beloved citrine pear drop earrings. The set are some of her most-worn jewels to date.

The royal has been wearing the Kiki McDonough Citrine Drop earrings since 2009, and regularly rewears the infinitely wearable £695 accessories.

© Getty The King inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland at Balmoral earlier this week

William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance at the church service, but the royal children have no doubt joined their parents in Scotland to enjoy the very last weeks of summer at the place where their late great-grandmother frequented every year since her childhood.

Also joining King Charles and Queen Camilla were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, meaning it is most likely that Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn have also joined their parents in the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scottish residence.

© Getty The King and Queen are spending their summer at Balmoral Castle

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Princess Eugenie arrived in Scotland with two-year-old August and baby Ernest on Tuesday, while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen.

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

With copious amounts of green space, horse riding, fishing, barbecues, picnics and sunshine galore, it's no wonder the royals love taking their children to Balmoral Castle for the final instalment of summer before royal duties and school resumes in September.