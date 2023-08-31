Charles Spencer shares touching childhood photo of Princess Diana on anniversary of her death

Charles Spencer, 59, shared a heartfelt post on Thursday to mark the anniversary of his late sister Princess Diana's death.

Taking to his X account, Earl Spencer posted a touching childhood photo alongside his elder sister. The sibling duo looked so sweet together. The late Princess sweetly had her arm around her brother's shoulders whilst wearing a beautiful summer dress.

The sweet piece featured pretty pink and white stripes, puffed sleeves, and a pink 'Peter Pan' collar. Meanwhile, a very young Charles was beaming for the camera in adorable bright blue shorts and a matching blue top.

Whilst Charles didn't include a caption alongside the special family photo, fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughtful messages with him.

© Tim Graham Princess Diana and Charles pictured together in 1985

"Adorable photo. Diana was so lovely and I’m sure the best big sister, too. I grew up loving Diana like most of this world did. You help keep her goodness and spirit alive by being the person you are. Thank you for that," one follower wrote.

A second penned: "Condolences to you Charles, today is a day to remember that first and foremost, Diana was your sister, whatever she was to all of us, that is the most important aspect of this day, love from NZ."

Meanwhile, a third added: "I will always remember being awoken by my father on this day all those years ago. He was not a man who often showed emotion, but he had tears in his eyes that morning. Thinking of you today."

Charles currently resides at Althorp House, the home in which he was raised alongside his sister. Diana was laid to rest in a special island burial sight on the estate grounds which was previously described by the Earl as "An oasis of calm".

What happened to Princess Diana?

Princess Diana died following injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were aged just 15 and 12 respectively when they lost their mother.

Prince Harry opened up about his mother's death most recently in his documentary Heart of Invictus, which was released on Wednesday. In the moving documentary, he revealed that his experience serving in Afghanistan triggered trauma he hadn't dealt with during the life-changing time.

© Getty Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry

He said: "I can only speak from my personal experience. My tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling, and the trigger to me was actually returning from Afghanistan but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12.

"Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of.

"It was never discussed, I didn’t really talk about it, and I’ve suppressed it like most youngsters would have done. But then when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls. I was like, 'What is going on here?' I was feeling everything rather than being numb."