Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer stuns with unexpected childhood revelation

Charles Spencer shared a surprising aspect of his schooldays on a recent episode of his popular podcast, Rabbit Hole Detectives.

Speaking to his co-hosts, Richard Coles and Dr Cat Jarman, the father-of-seven admitted: "In the seventies, I went to a boarding school between the age of eight and 13, and we only changed our clothes once a week."

The Earl then went on to attend Eton College, with his nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, later going to the school. Charles previously shared on the podcast that there was also a rule in place at Eton that he now finds "bizarre".

In a brief aside, the historian and author said: "When I was at Eton, we still had a pub we were allowed to go to, we were allowed two pints a day". "From what age?" asked Cat, as Richard joked: "Eight".

"From about 16," Charles replied, going on to say: "Bizarre to think of that now… We all worked out that two pints of Pils was a lot stronger, would go very long way, so you'd have that about 11.30 and the rest of the day just swum past you".

After Eton, the Earl went on to read modern history at Magdalen College, Oxford. His daughter Lady Lara Spencer, 17, however, might not be following in his footsteps.

As part of a discussion about libraries, he let slip that Lara may instead attend university in America.

Charles said: "I just did a tour of the East Coast universities for my teenage daughter, and everywhere you went, one of the big stats they had was how many [books libraries had]… That's a really big thing to them, it's a symbol of not just learning but status."

If Lara does end up attending an American university, she will be following in the footsteps of her late aunt, who was a big fan of the States, taking her first solo trip to New York in 1989.

It was also rumoured that Princess Diana considered moving to America following her divorce from the then-Prince of Wales.

Although on the opposite side of the country from Charles' nephew Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, it's possible that Lara could meet up with her cousins if she does choose to attend university over the pond.

Alongside Diana and his other older sisters Sarah and Jane, Charles grew up at Althorp, the Spencer family estate, from 1975, when their grandfather died and their father John became Earl Spencer.

Charles is now custodian of the property, and along with his wife Karen, and supports its upkeep by opening it to visitors each summer. However, the property's close date is very soon, a recent update has revealed.

