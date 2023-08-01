Earl Charles Spencer, 59, supports the upkeep of his stately home, Althorp House, by opening it to visitors each summer, so fans can tour the late Princess Diana's former childhood home.

However, the property's close date is very soon, an update from Earl Spencer has revealed.

The post was shared on the Althorp Instagram account, which boasts 48.3 million followers, and it read: " We are open to the public until the 31st August this year. Book your tickets on our website spencerofalthorp.com. Further details and FAQ can be found online."

This is normal practice, as the property is only open for a set period of time over the summer, and the rest of the year it is private for him and his family.

Accompanying the statement was a beautiful image of the deer park, with the majestic animals reflected in the lake.

TripAdvisor reviews are largely positive about the attraction, with it receiving 4.5 stars overall. One five-star review reads: "Oh wow! I've been wanting to visit Althorp for about 30 years and I wasn't disappointed" and another reviewer said: "Have always wanted to visit and finally got around to it. Well worth the trip. Not many people there, which was surprising… If you’ve not been, I urge you to go. A great day out."

Others did highlight the steep ticket price in their comments, which stands at £27 for adults to have full access to the grounds and house. To tour the grounds only it is £20. "Thankfully HH membership allows free access. Paying the steep £27 entrance fee would've been very upsetting otherwise!" wrote one visitor.

© Instagram Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

The sprawling estate is where Princess Diana has been laid to rest. The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare, that the lake used to have a bridge which had to be removed for safety reasons. "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away," he penned.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

Even when the gates are closed to guests, fans will be able to keep up to date with the goings on at the stately home via Earl Spencer and his wife Karen's website, Spencer1508.com, where they share updates on the renovations and discoveries at the amazing historic home.

Karen often invites experts into the property to share their advice on the items inside the impressive walls.

In a recent clip, Karen allowed fans to see inside their 'Muniment Room'.

The 51-year-old explained: "It's one of a number of spaces where there are all sorts of things… personal journals… photographs…"

Karen could then be seen sifting through books and paperwork, marvelling at the history – and fans loved it.