Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to 'dearest friend' Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson posted a heartfelt message on Friday evening to mark the anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

Sharing a throwback image of the two from the Epsom Derby in 1987, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie remarked: "We miss you each day dearest friend. [heart emoji]."

Thursday marked the 26th anniversary of Diana's death. She died following injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were aged just 15 and 12 respectively when they lost their mother.

Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, also marked the sad day with a childhood snap of the brother-and-sister duo. The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed the late Princess sweetly putting her arm around her brother's shoulders whilst wearing a beautiful summer dress.

Although Charles didn't include a caption alongside the special family photo, fans wrote in the comments section to share their thoughtful messages with him. One commented: "Thinking of you Charles, the entire Spencer family and William and Harry today. It was the worst of days for so many. How blessed we were to have had the beautiful Diana in our lives, Queen of Hearts forever."

Another said: "What a sweet photograph! Your sister was amazing and remarkable and very very special… She will live in the hearts and minds of people for all ages! May she rest in eternal, beautiful peace."

© Getty Images Sarah and Princess Diana were good friends

The anniversary comes days after Sarah, Duchess of York touched upon her friendship with Princess Diana on her podcast. In the series one finale of Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, the author was asked to dispel some rumours by her co-host, Sarah Thomson.

She probed: "There's two stories I want to ask you because they may be rubbish, but I've read them and I've got to ask you. One is that Diana had the hots for Prince Andrew and had pictures of him up. Is it rubbish?"

Sarah, Duchess of York replied: "What a load of rubbish. Diana really always got on very well with him, and I say that he's certainly the best-looking prince." Her co-host then asked: "And then the other one was, which I'm sure you're going to tell me is rubbish as well, is that your father asked Diana's mother to marry him?"

"Rubbish too," the Duchess responded, "Although Diana's mother and my mother were at school together and we were all very close, but that's rubbish."

Sarah and Diana shared a close friendship, with the author calling the Princess "Duch" as a nickname. See one of their sweet moments together in the clip above...