Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son Dodi was killed alongside Princess Diana, dies at 94

His passing comes a day after the 26th anniversary of Diana and Dodi's fatal car accident

Businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son Dodi was killed alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, has died at the age of 94 — one day after the 26th anniversary of Diana and Dodi's fatal car accident.





In a statement released tonight, his family said: "Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.

"He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."

© David Lodge Mohamed Al Fayed during Dodi Al Fayed and Diana Memorial Unveiled at Harrods

Born in Egypt, Mohamed built his empire in the United Kingdom, his adopted country. He has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, living in Surrey with his wife Heini.

Their son Dodi was killed on August 31 1997 with Princess Diana in France. Mohammed had always questioned the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The businessman moved to the UK in the mid-1960s; he was married to Samira Khashoggi, the mother of Dodi, from 1954 to 1956 but married Finnish model and socialite Heini Wathén, with whom he has four children - Jasmine, Karim, Camilla and Omar - in 1985.

© Michel Dufour Diana, Princess of Wales and son HRH Prince William are seen holidaying with Dodi Al Fayed (not pictured) in St Tropez

It was Mohamed who was unexpected matchmaker behind the blossoming romance between Dodi, 42, and Diana, 36, in the summer of 1997. He had invited the Princess and her two young sons, Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, then 13, to holiday on his yacht in the south of France - and it was there that the royal is believed to have grown close to his son.

Dodi and Diana both died following injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31 1997 after leaving Mohamed’s Ritz hotel in Paris.

Both of her sons have spoken publicly about the tragic death of their mother; Prince Harry opened up about his mother's death most recently in his documentary Heart of Invictus, which was released on Netflix a day before the anniversary of her passing.

In the moving documentary, he revealed that his experience serving in Afghanistan triggered trauma that he had not yet previously dealt with, because he "suppressed" all of his emotions.

Talking to the camera, the Duke said: "I can only speak from my personal experience. My tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling, and the trigger to me was actually returning from Afghanistan but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12."

"Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware ofm" he added.

"It was never discussed, I didn’t really talk about it, and I’ve suppressed it like most youngsters would have done. But then when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls. I was like, 'What is going on here?' I was feeling everything rather than being numb."