Prince Harry supports David Beckham's football team as Meghan Markle misses out despite invite

The Duke of Sussex joined many celebrities on Sunday to watch Inter Miami's match

Prince Harry was a loyal friend on Sunday night as he attended the match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured in great spirits alongside other guests, wearing a smart black shirt and matching trousers.

© Getty Prince Harry reacts during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club

Meghan Markle, however, was nowhere to be seen, despite her name featuring in a "notable attendees" list that was leaked online.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's names featured alongside other known stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, Tom Holland, Toby McGuire and Jason Sudeikis, amongst many more.

Stars that did attend include rapper Tyga, presenter Mario Lopez and actor Owen Wilson.

Only Murders in the building star Selena Gomez was also pictured at the stadium, alongside David Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham, as was Brooklyn Beckham, who shared a photo during the match on his Instagram Stories.

© Getty Selena Gomez attended alongside Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Harry's outing comes just a day after his mother-in-law Doria Ragland's birthday and two days after he joined Doria, wife Meghan and her friends at Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles.

© Getty Owen Wilson alongside Mario Lopez and Tyga

The group watched the concert from a VIP box and were recorded having a great time, dancing to several of her hits as well as hugging each other.

In just a couple of days, the Duke will prepare to leave his Montecito home as he visits the UK for the first time since his father King Charles's coronation.

A leaked guest list online showed Meghan Markle was due to attend

Harry is due to attend the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September and will be heading to Germany two days later, to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf.

© Getty Jordi Alba of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Messi and other teammates after scoring a goal

It is thought the 38-year-old will remain in the UK on the 8th, which is the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Whilst Meghan will not join him in the UK, she is due to fly out to Germany once the games begin. Their children, however, will remain in Montecito, California.