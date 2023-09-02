Meghan Markle lets loose, shows off her dance moves as she parties with Prince Harry at Beyonce concert

Crazy in Love! New videos show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped in each other's arms as they sway to Beyonce's hit song '1+1'– and the Duchess of Sussex letting loose and showing off her moves.

The royal pair were pictured at night one of Beyonce's Renaissance show in Los Angeles on Friday September 1, with TikTok user Thasklassy sharing sweet moments between the pair. In one reel, Meghan, her mom Doria and pal Abigail Spencer could be seen dancing to 'Cuff It', as Harry remained seated.

Later in the same video, Meghan – who followed Beyonce's required dress code and rocked a silver sequin midi skirt and a white tank top – was seen throwing her hands up in the and swaying her hips in time to the beat. Doria and Abigail had turned around from their front row seats to dance with Meghan.

A second video saw Harry – who wore a gray tee and blazer with white chinos – wrap his arm around his wife of five years as Meyonce sang '1+1'.

Their outfits were a tribute to Beyonce, who turns 42 on Monday. She had asked fans to wear the color in honor of Virgo season for the final dates of her tour. "Virgo season is upon us," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

The first night in Los Angeles was a star studded affair, with Gabrielle Union, Shanina Shaik, Taraji P. Henson, Hugh Jackman, Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson all also in attendance.

Meghan has long been a fan of Beyonce and vice versa; the two crossed paths at the star-studded London premiere of The Lion King in 2019 where the singer congratulated Meghan on the birth of her son Archie.

But months prior, she had shown her support for the actress turned royal when she accepted a BRIT Award in front of a portrait showing Meghan as a royal version of the Mona Lisa.

"Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle," Bryonce later shared on Instagram, adding "How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova.meta "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

Beyonce's private text messages to Meghan Markle revealed

Beyonce also texted Meghan the morning after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The moment was caught on camera for the royal pair's Netflix documentary Harry And Meghan, and saw Meghan exclaim: "Beyonce just texted!"

"I still can't believe she knows who I am," Meghan told Harry, before reading out the mom-of-three's message, which said that Meghan had been "selected to break generational curses that need to be healed".