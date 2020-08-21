Princess Maria-Olympia looks loved-up with new boyfriend The Greek royals have been holidaying on the island of Spetses

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece is dating a British nobleman, who belongs to one of the richest and most aristocratic families in the UK. HELLO!'s sister title HOLA! has exclusively revealed that the 24-year-old princess is going out with 25-year-old Peregrine Pearson, who is the son of Michael Pearson, fourth Viscount Cowdray and Marina Rose Cordle.

Peregrine will one day become the fifth Viscount Cowdray and is set to inherit the Pearson empire, one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world. He is currently the director of a property development company in London.

His father Michael took over the running of the Cowdray Park estate, in West Sussex, in 1995. The land includes the family's former home, Cowdray House, which has 22 luxury bedrooms and can be hired out as a venue. The estate also hosts sporting events, including golf, shooting and polo matches, which the British royals have competed in.

Maria-Olympia posted a photo with her new boyfriend Peregrine on Instagram

Princess Maria-Olympia, who is the oldest daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, shared a photo on Instagram with her beau, as they took a motorcycle ride through the streets on the Greek island of Spetses.

The crown prince also shared a photo of his family enjoying lunch on the island, in which his daughter's boyfriend Peregrine can be seen seated at the table.

Crown Prince Pavlos shared this family photo

Princess Maria-Olympia, who was born in New York in 1998, has four younger brothers – Prince Constantine Alexios, 21, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 20, Prince Odyssesus-Kimon, 15, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros, 12.

She studied photography at Parsons School of Design in New York in 2016 and has modelled for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana. Maria-Olympia counts the Prince of Wales among her godparents, who is a second cousin of her grandfather Constantine II of Greece. In 2016, royal sources dismissed rumours that Maria-Olympia was dating Prince Harry.

