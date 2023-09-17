Princess Anne's expert handling of royal faux pas sparks major reaction on TikTok

The Princess Royal handled this moment at the Braemar Games in sweetest way

Princess Anne's kind gesture to two flower girls at the Braemar Games in Scotland this summer has gone viral on TikTok, as unseen footage emerged of the royal this week.

The Braemar Games is a highlight in the royal calendar, where senior royals flock to enjoy the Highland Games that take place. Back in August, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence at the fun occasion in Aberdeenshire.

© Chris Jackson King Charles attended the Braemar Games with Queen Camilla and Princess Anne

In a clip from the Braemar Games shared by royal fan account @the_blazing_royals on TikTok, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla are presented with a bouquet by two young flower bearers.

As the girls approach the royals, Princess Anne sweetly gestures to them to switch positions - suggesting they had got the bouquets mixed up. Take a look in the clip below…

@the_blazing_royals The King, the Queen, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, have attended the Braemar Gathering highland games, held a short distance from the royals' summer retreat at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. Charles wore a kilt in the newly created King Charles Ill tartan, while Camilla wore an outfit by Mr Roy. #royalfamily #kingcharles #queencamilla #princessanne ♬ Can We Kiss Forever? - Kina

It's not clear why the Princess Royal asked the flower bearers to switch positions, though it was suggested by some fans in the comments that the larger bunch should go to Queen Camilla. Others wondered if the flower girls, who were dressed in differing tartan, were supposed to give their bunches to the royal dressed the same.

"The Princess Royal is just amazing. She is a rock," wrote a fan, as another commented: "See how sweetly she handled that? Beautifully done."

"You can tell she is so lovely with children," added another fan, while a fourth wrote: "She did it in such a nice way. Princess Anne is a class act."

© Chris Jackson Princess Anne was unmistakable in her cherry-red outfit at the Braemar Games

The Braemar Games marked a royal first for the King, who dressed in a brand-new tartan that had been named in his honour.

The Scottish Tartans Authority explained: "The green, blue and red tartan was designed by The Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the occasion of the coronation and in recognition of His Majesty's strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of highland dress and Scottish tartans."

© Chris Jackson King Charles wore a new kind of tartan

The final weeks of summer marked the first time the royal family stayed at Balmoral Castle since Queen Elizabeth II's death this summer, with the likes of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Prince and Princess of Wales spending time in Scotland this August.