Princess Anne wore the same outfit 8 times – did you notice?

Princess Kate is well known for her love of repeating outfits, heralded for being sustainable in her outfit choices, but did you notice that Princess Anne is equally thrifty? She even once said of sustainable fashion: "A good suit goes on forever. Economy is bred into me, My parents believe that things are not to be wasted."
The Princess Royal, who turned 73 this week, regularly impresses with her sophisticated style, and there's one item in her wardrobe she can't help but reach for, no matter the occasion.
The garment in question? A fitted mustard coat with a navy trim, that Princess Anne has worn to everything from weddings to country shows to Royal Ascot to church services.
The optimistic-looking yellow coat is perfect for every occasion, and we suspect Princess Anne's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was fond of the coat too, as Princess Anne wore it alongside the late monarch several times.
Read on to see all the times Princess Anne has worn her favourite mustard coat.
1. At a royal wedding in 2019
