Princess Anne wore the same outfit 8 times – did you notice?

The Princess Royal is very attached to her favourite coat

Princess Kate is well known for her love of repeating outfits, heralded for being sustainable in her outfit choices, but did you notice that Princess Anne is equally thrifty? She even once said of sustainable fashion: "A good suit goes on forever. Economy is bred into me, My parents believe that things are not to be wasted."

The Princess Royal, who turned 73 this week, regularly impresses with her sophisticated style, and there's one item in her wardrobe she can't help but reach for, no matter the occasion.

The garment in question? A fitted mustard coat with a navy trim, that Princess Anne has worn to everything from weddings to country shows to Royal Ascot to church services.

The optimistic-looking yellow coat is perfect for every occasion, and we suspect Princess Anne's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was fond of the coat too, as Princess Anne wore it alongside the late monarch several times.

Read on to see all the times Princess Anne has worn her favourite mustard coat.

1. At a royal wedding in 2019

© Getty Princess Anne's coat of choice comes complete with a matching hat, with the royal wearing the coordinating ensemble to Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019. SUSTAINABLE FASHION: Princess Anne shocks in dress she first wore when she was 27 years old

2. At Royal Ascot in 2009 © Getty

The Princess Royal's hat and coat made an appearance at Royal Ascot in 2009, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, who wore pink.

3. At the Royal Norfolk Show in 2011 © Tim Scrivener/Shutterstock Princess Anne eschewed her matching hat, adding a jaunty neckerchief to her favourite coat instead. LOOK: Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair at Wimbledon in incredible archive photo

4. At the Junior Soldiers Graduation Ceremony in 2010 © Shutterstock A fan of military occasions, Princess Anne went for a neckerchief AND hat when she wore her mustard coat in 2010.

5. At a Service of Remembrance in 2023 © Getty Anne's coat made another appearance in February 2023 for a Service of Remembrance in New Zealand, proving the versatility of the garment. ​​​​​LOOK: 18 of Princess Anne's most fabulous fashion moments that prove she's a royal style icon

6. A trip to Jersey in 2023 © Twitter Princess Anne donned her coat for a coastal trip to Jersey in 2023 – we wonder if the blustery weather on the coast put her off wearing the matching hat on this occasion? We can't wait to see the mustard coat's next appearance!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub