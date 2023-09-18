Princess Kate disappoints royal fans with autumn plans

The Princess of Wales won't be joining Prince William for an important occasion in November

Prince William is set to travel solo to New York this week to celebrate the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists, while his wife, Princess Kate, stays at home with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although the Princess of Wales isn't heading across the pond with her husband on this occasion, fans were excited to see the popular royal later this year, when Prince William hosts the Earthshot Awards in Singapore in November.

However, royal watchers were left disappointed when reports revealed that the Princess of Wales doesn't plan to join her husband for the Singapore trip either, according to The Telegraph.

© Getty Prince William is set to travel to Singapore without Princess Kate

The news that Princess Kate won't be attending the Earthshot Awards was met with dismay from royal fans, who were upset to miss out on a chance to see the Princess of Wales in action.

"So sad. We wanna see Princess Catherine," one royal fan wrote on social media, while another commented: "Noooooo," and a third simply sent a crying emoji.

Others hoped the news wasn't true, writing: "Hopefully this is not true. From what we have seen so far it is basically confirmed (not officially by the palace) that Catherine will be there."

Another commented: "I don't believe this for one second," while fellow fans speculated on why Princess Kate's attendance hasn't been confirmed.

© Getty Fans of Princess Kate speculated on her autumn plans

"Security. I doubt they will truly confirm anything. Look how they both pop up at events and don't release until the last minute. There are far too many threats for them."

Another excitedly suggested: "Could there be a baby #4 on the way? I totally doubt it but wouldn’t that be nice?"

DISCOVER: Everything 'broody' Princess Kate has said about a fourth baby

Fans loved the idea that a fourth little one could be on the way for the Prince and Princess of Wales, writing: "Since they came back from their summer holidays, Catherine is glowing. It could be baby No.4. Fingers crossed!"

Another wrote: "I’d love that so much, but I do think that they are done having children."

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate always has a busy schedule of royal engagements

While her attendance in Singapore is yet to be confirmed or denied, Princess Kate did attend the event with her husband last year, wearing a vibrant green off-the-shoulder dress, which she rented from Hurr, in line with the eco-conscious stance of the awards.

© Getty Princess Kate looked amazing at 2022's Earthshot Awards

The Earthshot Awards took place in Boston in 2022, with a glittering guest list including David Beckham, Shailene Woodley and Rami Malek, and is among the most important events in Prince William's calendar, so we're sure his wife would join him, scheduling allowing.

Love royals? The latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast takes a deep dive into royal holidays and in particular, their love of Balmoral. Listen below...

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub