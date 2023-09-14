Prince William and Kate Middleton to face major change in the coming months

The Prince and Princess of Wales are changing their team up

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently returned from their summer break, and the duo are now facing a major change in their working lives as they look for a new CEO, the most senior position on their team.

A job advertisement for the role reads: "This is a unique opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace who support the outstanding work of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. The CEO is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household, reporting directly to THR's The Prince and Princess of Wales."

© Getty Could you work for the Prince and Princess of Wales?

It continues: "They will be responsible for the development and implementation of THR's long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture.

"Candidates will bring a track record of strategic and cultural leadership in complex- fast-paced settings, and the ability to demonstrate core values of discretion, humility, integrity, and diplomacy, at the heart of this distinctive working environment."

© Getty The Prince and Princess have now returned to work

The job listing comes shortly after the Prince and Princess returned to work. Last week, William visited a branch of Pret A Manger in Bournemouth as he met with local and national businesses, all of whom have pledged their support to his Homewards initiative, which aims to end homelessness for good.

Over the next five years, The Pret Foundation's Rising Stars programme, which helps break the cycle of homelessness by providing support, training and employment, will see a 40 per cent expansion, supporting at least 500 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness into jobs at Pret's UK shops, including in Homewards flagship locations where Pret has a presence.

© Getty William was surprised by Paul Gascoigne during his Bournemouth visit

William also visited AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium to hear about the Club's ongoing work in the community to support those at risk of homelessness, and commitment to expanding their projects as part of Homewards.

Later in the week, the Prince and Princess headed to St David's Cathedral in Pembrokeshire where they took part in a moving ceremony to honour the memory of the late Queen on the one-year anniversary of her death.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at St Davids Cathedral

One especially emotional moment during the service saw members of the church and the royal couple singing Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts which was performed at the Queen's state funeral.

RELATED: The Prince and Princess of Wales's day out in the countryside

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's adventurous diet revealed – and George, Charlotte and Louis are following suit

Meanwhile this week, Kate visited men's prison HMP High Down in Surrey where she learnt about how prisoners are receiving support for their addictions. These include The Bridge, an intensive abstinence-based programme; Stepping Stones, a low to medium intensity intervention for those whose alcohol or drug consumption is at harmful or dependent levels; and Family Ties, a course of workshops focused on restoring healthy communication and trust between loved ones.