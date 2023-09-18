Princess Kate is set to put her flying skills to the test in a simulator

The Princess of Wales has arrived at the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, where she is set to test her skills in a flight simulator.

King Charles famously went to the air station for helicopter flying training in 1974.

Kate's visit comes just weeks after the King announced her appointment as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm (FAA).

During her visit in Somerset, she will be shown around the air station where she will spend time in the traffic control tower to meet staff and speak to an airborne Wildcat helicopter crew.

The Princess will then conduct training exercises in a hangar with survival equipment technicians, who allow aircrew to operate safely.

She will be shown a Merlin Mk4 helicopter, deployed by the Royal Marines globally to provide disaster relief, as well as a Merlin MK2, which is used to hunt for submarines.

Kate is also expected to try her hand at flying a Wildcat MK2 in a simulator, which allows aircrew to practice flying over land or on to ships.

The maritime attack helicopter is designed to operate from the frigates and destroyers of the Royal Navy.

© Getty Kate arrives in a helicopter for her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton

More than 4,000 personnel are employed on the site, which is home to a number of frontline squadrons and training units.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will begin his two-day visit to New York on Monday, 18 September 2023, where he will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

Prince William will address delegates alongside other speakers including former New York mayor and business news mogul Mike Bloomberg, a global adviser to Earthshot Prize winners, Dame Jacinda Ardern, Earthshot trustee former New Zealand prime minister, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.

The future King is set to travel to Singapore for the third Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on 7 November. However, The Telegraph has reported that the Princess will not join her husband on the trip.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out the real reason why King Charles stopped piloting planes...