Kate Middleton's fun home plans with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed

The Princess of Wales is taking inspiration from schoolchildren she met this week

The Princess of Wales always has a roster of fun activities planned for her three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whether it's hunting for spiders in the garden or playing on the trampoline outdoors.

But for her next home activity, Kate appears to have taken inspiration from a group of schoolchildren she met at Madley Primary School's Forest School on Thursday.

The Princess was visiting the outdoor learning centre in Hereford with her husband Prince William when they were invited to join pupils under a canopy. The children were making apple, cinnamon, and sugar skewers to toast on a fire.

© Getty Kate revealed she would be toasting apple skewers with her children

"It's like a healthy marshmallow," said Kate. "It always tastes so much better whenever you cook something on the fire. I've seen 1,000 marshmallows around the fire, but I've never seen a sugar-dipped apple."

She revealed: "I'm going to try this with my kids."

"It smells delicious," added William.

Kate was also told children learn how to start and maintain a fire from Year 6. "These are really good skills to learn, to be able to keep warm, to feed yourselves," said the Princess. "Is it nice learning here? It's so peaceful, isn't it? I could stay here all afternoon."

© Getty The royal mum helped to build an impressive den

Outdoor learning is prioritised at the school to boost children's physical and mental wellbeing. Pupils learn national curriculum subjects along with awareness of the environment, conservation and woodland management.

Sessions include time in a mindfulness circle where the canopy overhead forms the shape of a heart, and hide and seek during playtime.

Children also do litter-picking, to which Kate revealed: "We do a lot of that at home."

© Getty The royals spoke to children at Madley Primary School's Forest School

The royals were also presented with three books for their kids – The Last Tree by Luke Adam Hawker, which William looked particularly taken by; The Circles All Around Us by Brad Montague; and Kindness Grows by Britta Teckentrup.

"Thank you, they love reading," said Kate. "Actually, it's a great way to start learning about the environment."

The Prince and Princess were visiting the forest school because of its partnership with the Duchy of Cornwall. William inherited the estate, valued at £1 billion, when he became Duke of Cornwall on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchy of Cornwall is thought to view Madley School Forest School as a blueprint for others to potentially be created on Duchy land in future and as they left, William told the group: "We need more schools like this. How good would it be for more schools to have access to places like this?"