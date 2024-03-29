A right royal podcast: Inside Kate's cancer announcement

A Right Royal Podcast is back with host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash. In the new episode, we’re discussing the shocking news that the Princess of Wales is receiving preventive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery in January.

In this episode, we’re joined by royal author Robert Hardman, who talks about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visits to Kate whilst she was hospitalised. He also discusses His Majesty’s private lunch with his “wonderful” daughter-in-law at Windsor Castle, which took place just hours before her shocking video message was released to the world.

© CHRIS JACKSON King Charles kisses Britain's Princess Kate as they arrive for the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film No Time to Die in 2021

Robert also details how the King's relationship with Prince William has changed over the last few years and how this uncertain period for the Prince could be “the making of a King”.

© Karwai Tang The last few months have been 'incredibly hard' for William

We are also joined by ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship - who reveals how he found out about Kensington Palace’s announcement last Friday and what royal insiders had warned him just a week before.

He also explains the significance of Queen Camilla’s latest significant royal outing and how he saw Prince William just days before Kate’s announcement.