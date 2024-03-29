A right royal podcast: Inside Kate's cancer announcement

A Right Royal Podcast is back with host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash. In the new episode, we’re discussing the shocking news that the Princess of Wales is receiving preventive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery in January.
Listen to the episode here...
LISTEN: Why Kate chose to record her video and why it was always on the cards
In this episode, we’re joined by royal author Robert Hardman, who talks about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visits to Kate whilst she was hospitalised. He also discusses His Majesty’s private lunch with his “wonderful” daughter-in-law at Windsor Castle, which took place just hours before her shocking video message was released to the world.
Robert also details how the King's relationship with Prince William has changed over the last few years and how this uncertain period for the Prince could be “the making of a King”.
We are also joined by ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship - who reveals how he found out about Kensington Palace’s announcement last Friday and what royal insiders had warned him just a week before.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.