Queen Letizia delights royal fans as she raps on stage during latest outing

Queen Letizia has been praised by royal fans for rapping to raise awareness for the issue of mental health.

The Spanish queen, 51, presided over The Institutional Act event in honour of World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.

Taking to the stage, Queen Letizia opened her speech by reciting lyrics by Madrid-born rapper, El Chojin.

Watch the moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Queen Letizia raps for World Mental Health Day

The lyrics translated in English are: "I do what I can. I get to what I get to, and it is not healthy that so much is demanded of me."

Aware of her influence, Letizia then said: "If today or tomorrow even one newspaper writes, 'The Queen Raps for the Mental Health Day it will bring attention to the cause."

Royal watchers were delighted with Queen Letizia's approach to bringing awareness.

"She is wonderful, an excellent communicator and very involved in these issues," one commented.

© Getty The queen looked elegant in a green Sandro dress

Another said: "Queen Letizia dares to rap for mental health. She never ceases to surprise us."

Others commented with an array of clapping hand emojis.

The queen went on to ask for greater investment in mental health services because everyone needs "tools to face life".

She added: "Investment in mental health is the guarantee of a prosperous and equitable future for all people. When there is no mental health, any hope of living fully is extinguished."

© Getty Queen Letizia asked for more investment for mental health services

This year's event was themed "Mental health, global health: a universal right".

The royal, who was wearing a green silk pleated Sandro dress, was joined by Spain's Minister of Health, Jose Manuel Miñones, and the President of the Confederation Mental Health Spain, Nel Gonzalez Zapico.

© Getty King Felipe gave the salute as Princess Leonor pledged allegiance to the flag of Spain

Last weekend, Queen Letizia and King Felipe watched their eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, take part in a ceremony at Zaragoza Military Academy. The 17-year-old began her three years of military training earlier this summer.

The king and queen's youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, 16, enrolled at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in August, where she is studying for her International Baccalaureate.

